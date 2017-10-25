Thisday Editor, Ologbondiyan, Says PDP Needs Professional As Publicity Secretary

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, an editor with Thisday newspapers, who is vying for the PDP National Public Secretary seat, declared on Wednesday that the party needed “an experienced professional” as it spokesperson.

Ologbondiyan, ex-media aide to former Senate President David Mark, told newsmen in Abuja that only an experienced technocrat and professional media practitioner could effectively launder the party’s image “at this critical time”.

“The party needs the best hands; it must assemble brilliant and tested professionals because the task is enormous,” Ologbondiyan, who is currently on the Editorial Board of Thisday newspapers, said.

He advised party members to ensure that the best candidates emerged as national officers of the party at the national convention scheduled to hold in Abuja on Dec. 9.

Ologbondiyan, from Kogi State in the North-central, where the position has been zoned to, said that he was ready and capable of serving as spokesman of the party.

“I am joining the race so as to repackage the party in line with the desire for a new PDP.

“I believe that my journalism journey of 25 years, which cruised through news reporting to the image and perception manager of the number three citizen for eight uninterrupted years, has placed me in the best stead to manage and project the corporate image of the PDP.

“If we must get our party back on track, the PDP needs the services of experienced technocrats.

“The party needs professionals like me, to reinvent the narratives of the noble ideals for which it was known and accepted as the most populous political party in Africa.

“It is also imperative for us to accept the reality that our party will not have the privilege of another learning curve in the 21st century, hence the need to carefully seek the best candidates for our leadership positions,” he said.

Ologbondiyan pledged to do “all that is noble, right and legitimate,” to repackage and re-position the PDP as the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians, if elected as its National Publicity Secretary.