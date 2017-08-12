Those In Aso Rock Are One Chance People, PDP Going Back To Villa – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti state and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that those who are currently in Aso Rock are one chance people who don’t know what they are doing there. Governor Fayose also said that the Peoples Democratic Party has bounced back fully to life and is going straight back to the Aso villa.

Fayose who officially unveiled his presidential ambition at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s National Convention currently taking place at the Eagles Square, Abuja also said that Nigerians entered one chance in the All Progressive Congress, APC, party. He however said that the APC has done one year and must therefore go so that PDP will take over and deliver to Nigerians.

Govenor Fayose who arrived the arena wearing his 2019 presidential campaign shirt and cap equally had his entourage carrying his 2019 presidential campaign posters while the crowd gave him a roaring welcome.

According to him, “Nigerians have entered one chance in this government. But we can assure you that the APC has entered one term and they have to go,” he said.

“The PDP is now a religion, a belief that we are going back to our villa. God will be with us. Those people there, at Aso Rock, they don’t know what they are doing.

“Out of that one chance, we will give you plenty chances. We make mistakes but our ability to correct them if what is important. It is time to arise and shine.

“Shake the persons next to you and tell him or her congratulations for 2019. I don’t know about you but as for me, I am in Aso Rock already.

“I want to congratulate our great party and to assure Nigerians that we are going to deliver them from all they are passing through.”