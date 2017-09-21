Today Birthday Celebrant, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar

Today Birthday Celebrant, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar
Umar was born on 21 September 1949 in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. He was educated at Government College, Sokoto (1964 – 1968), Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, (1967 – 1972), Nigeria Army Armored School, Ibadan, (1972), US Army Administration School, Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, USA (1976), Royal

Armour School, Kentucky, USA (1977 – 1978), Command and Staff College, Jaji (1978 – 1979 and 1982 – 1983), Bayero University, Kano (1979 – 1981), Harvard University, USA (1988 – 1989).

He was subsequently appointed the Military Administrator of Kaduna State by the General Ibrahim Babangida led government. He resigned his commission in the aftermath of the annulment of the June 12 Presidential Election and after then became Chairman and Chief Executive, Work and Worship (Gas Company) Nigeria Limited, Kaduna.

Umar was a vocal critic of the Abacha regime, and joined the G-18 group of politicians that publicly opposed Abacha’s plan to become president.

During the Nigerian Fourth Republic he was outspoken on many issues. In June 2000 he said the concept of a monolithic Northern region was obsolete and unnecessary.

