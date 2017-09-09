Celebrating Isaac Jasper Boro

Boro was born in Kaiama, in present day Bayelsa State in September 10. 1938.

He developed the inspiration to ‘liberate’ his Ijaw speaking people when he lived with his auntie in Lagos as a police officer.

Boro who graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka felt policies of the Nigerian and the Eastern regional governments were not beneficial to his people, so he formed and served as the leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF) in 1966.

On February 1966, he floated what he termed ‘January boys’ composed of 150 volunteers to pullout the Ijaw people from Nigeria under the new state called The Niger Delta Republic.

However, the movement was crushed within two weeks leading to his arrested by the military and detention by the military regime of late Major-General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi.

As condition for his release, he was given the job of setting up amphibious units of the civil war campaigns of the Nigerian Army, by the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon who commissioned him alongside others into the military along with the rank of a Major.

Boro was made commander of 19th Brigade under the then Col Benjamin Adekunle who as at that time was the GOC 3rd Division.

He led the Military under him, mostly Ijaws to clear the Niger Delta of Biafran rebels, a feat that earned him accolades from the military headquarters in Lagos.

When Boro went out on private visit in Okrika , he was ambushed by fleeing BIAFRAN Forces. He was shot and killed.