Today’s Birthday Celebrant Asisat Lamina Oshoala , MON (Super Falcon forward)

Oshoala was born on 9 October 1994 in Ikorodu town of Lagos State, she started her footballing career quite early in life, a situation that brought her into conflict with her parents who wanted her to become a medical doctor.

She soon found herself playing for different clubs across the length breath of the country but her football prowess soon caught the attention of coaches in the national teams.

Oshoala found success as a forward for Nigeria’s youth teams but made most of her early appearances for the senior national team as an attacking midfielder.

She was nicknamed “Seedorf” after male footballer Clarence Seedorf and has also been referred to as “Superzee” by her teammates.

She was named best player and with seven goals was also the top goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

She also won the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2015.

In September 2014 Oshoala was made a Member of the Order of the Niger by President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan.

On 8 June 2015 in Winnipeg, Canada, Oshoala opened her senior FIFA Women’s World Cup account by scoring Nigeria’s second goal in a 3–3 draw with Sweden.