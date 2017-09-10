Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.)

General Marwa was born on September 9, 1953 in Kaduna, Kaduna State, though a native of Michika in Adamawa State. He attended the Nigerian Military School in Zaria and the Nigerian Defense Academy in Kaduna. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army.

Marwa has an M.A. in International Relations from the University of Pittsburg and an M.A. in Public Administration from Harvard University.

He has served Nigeria as a troop leader, a squadron captain, a squadron leader, a Deputy Assistant Adjutant/Quartermaster-General and a Brigade Major (23 Armoured Brigade).

At the Nigeria Army headquarters, he served as Staff Officer (SO) under various army units and formations including ‘Army Equipment’, ‘Fighting Vehicles’ and Staff Duties/Plans (Department of Armour).

He also has the privilege of serving as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to one time Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma (retd).

He was the academic registrar of the Nigerian Defense Academy and as a Lieutenant Colonel, served as the Deputy Defense Adviser (Army) in the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC.

He was recalled from this position in 1990 to serve as the Governor of Borno State. In 1992, Buba Marwa became the Defense Adviser to the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the United Nations before being recalled again, this time to govern Lagos State.

Marwa was a former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states.

Upon retirement from the army, Gen. Marwa founded Albarka Airlines and the Buba Marwa Endowment.

He is married to Mrs. Munira Marwa and has four sons and four daughters.