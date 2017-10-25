Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD, OFR

Dokpesi was born in Ibadan, Oyo State on 25th of October 1951. He hails from Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area in Edo State of Nigeria.

He attended Ebenezer African Church School, Ibadan, Loyola College, Ibadan and Immaculate Conception College, Benin City.

He worked briefly with the Nigerian Ports Authority as Marine Office Cadet in 1969 before proceeding to Poland where he attended Wyzsza Szokta Morska Gdynia and University of Gdansk Sopot for his Bachelor, Masters Degree and Doctorate Degrees.

He made a first class with distinction and was also the best graduating student in fifty years in Poland in Marine Transport Engineering.

He lectured in the University of Gdansk, Poland as Assistant Lecturer in Marine Transport Economics before proceeding to Nigeria on the invitation of the then, Nigerian Head of State who was on State visit to Poland.

While schooling, he held the following positions; President, Nigerian Students Union Gdansk Poland (1972 – 1974), President, African Students Union, Poland (1973), President, International Students Association, Poland (1974), President, Nigerian Students, Eastern Europe (1974).

He worked with the Federal Ministry of Transport and Aviation as the Head of Water Transport Division on Secondment from Nigerian Ports Plc (NTCC) between 1978 and 1983.

He was the Chief of Staff of the Gongola State Government from October to December 1983.Managing Director of African Ocean Line Limited from 1984 – 88,

Chairman of Baldok Shipping Lines Limited from Feb. 1989 till date. Executive Chairman – DAAR Holding Company Limited and Rimat Properties Limited.

He founded DAAR Communications Limited, the operator of the first Independent Radio Station in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, RayPower , Africa Independent Television (AIT); the first Afrocentric Global Television Station,DAARSAT,a fully Nigerian based DHTV and DAAR Investment.

Dokpesi’s remarkable role in broadcasting in Nigeria from pioneering private radio and global satellite broadcasting, he also revolutionized the sector through the introduction of 24 hours transmission on both radio and television right from inception, introduction of cyber and chroma technology for television operations and digitalized audio and video signals on both radio and television.

Through his efforts Africa Independent Television (AIT) became the first African broadcast station to transmit from and into the United States of America (USA).

At various times, he had served as member – Presidential Committee on Long Term Measure to solve Piracy and Security Problems in Nigerian Sea Ports and Territorial Waters (1981), Member – Chief of Defence Staff Board on Boarders and Harbor Security Force (1982), Member – Committee on Decentralization of Nigeria Ports Plc (1983), Member – Shipping Policy Implementation Committee (1987).

He is a recipient of several national and international awards amongst which are: Dr. Kwame Nkurumah Africa Leadership Award and Gold Medal for Excellence in Business Practice, awarded by the Foundation for Excellence in Business Practice, an organ of the United Nations based in Geneva, Switzerland. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, on Feb 14, 2008 conferred National Merit Award on him; Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).