Today’s Birthday Celebrant Madam Olanrewaju Hassan Adesina (Iya Awero)

Veteran actress, Lanre Hassan Adesina, popularly known in the Yoruba theatre circle as Madam Awero, has paid her dues as far as acting is concerned. She was a pioneer member of the travelling theatre, and today, after over four decades, she’s still making waves.

Born in the early 50s in Lagos Island, she attended St. Peters’ Primary School, Faji, Lagos between 1956 and 1963.

Married to Aliu Hassan Adesina (late), she developed keen interest in acting at a very early in life.

And thus joined the Young Stars Concert Party (drama group) at the age of 14, with the likes of Ojo Ladipo (a.k.a Baba Mero) and Adebayo Salami.

The group later became Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group.

But to give her acting an intellectual bite and spark, she attended the Lagos School of Dramatic Arts in 1970, run by one Chief Olude, a foremost drama scholar then.

After the death of Baba Mero in 1978, the group was renamed Awada Kerikeri, under the leadership of Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello).

Since then, she has been involved in several productions.