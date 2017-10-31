Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Senator Babajide Omoworare, CON

Babajide Christopher Omoworare hails from Ile-Ife, Osun State. He obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1989 and thus became a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1990.

He practised law at Babalakin & Co. as a Youth Corper in 1991 till 1998 when he became a Notary Public; and obtained Masters in Law (LL.M) from University of Lagos.

Senator Babajide Omoworare was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ifako-Ijaiye State Constituency 1 between 1999 – 2007, chairing Committees on Judiciary, Ethics & Privileges, Human Rights & Public Petitions.

He also chaired several ad hoc committees and played active role in the creation of Local Governments in Lagos State (1999-2003). After his re-election into LSHA in 2003, he was elected the Majority Leader and was the Chairman of the Business Rules and Standing Orders Committee.

He contested Osun East Senatorial seat in 2007, which the Court of Appeal, Ibadan nullified for widespread electoral malpractices and extensive violence and ordered a rerun of the election. However, Omoworare’s party Action Congress boycotted the election. He was fielded again in 2011 elections, which he won with a landslide margin.

He is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs (with oversight function over some agencies under the presidency).

He is also a member of the following Senate committees –Rules and Business, Judiciary, Petroleum (Upstream), Health and Sports. His cardinal focus includes Constitutional Reforms (including Judiciary, Police and Prisons) and Youth Empowerment. In less than a year he has renovated schools, given scholarships, sponsored job clinics, initiated coordination of trade associations into cooperative societies etc.

Senator Babajide Omoworare is married with children; he is a Member, Patron and Proprietor of numerous Church societies, sport clubs, charity organizations and community development associations.