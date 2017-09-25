Today’s Birthday Celebrant, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja

Ladoja was born on 25 September 1944 in Gambari village near Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He attended Ibadan Boys High School, Ibadan (1958–1963) and Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo town (1964–1965).

He proceeded to study at the University of Liège, Belgium (1966–1972) where he earned a degree in Chemical Engineering. He obtained a job with Total Nigeria, where he worked for 13 years in various positions before entering into private business in 1985.

His business interests include Shipping, Manufacturing, Banking, Agriculture and Transportation.

He was elected to the Senate of Nigeria in 1993 during the short-lived Nigerian Third Republic. By 2000, Ladoja had become a director of Standard Trust Bank Limited.

Rashidi Ladoja was elected governor of Oyo State in April 2003 on the PDP platform, and took office on 29 May 2003 on the platform of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is currently the Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, a position that places third on the Ibadan traditional hierarchy.