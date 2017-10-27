Top Employer Institute Certifies BASF West Africa As Top Employer Nigeria 2018

“Our focus is on fostering the individual’s unique talents and meeting that person’s development objectives in the best possible manner, thereby allowing BASF’s corporate objectives to be fulfilled at the same time,” Ricca said.

“Considering that we are getting this recognition for the third consecutive time in the five years of our existence as a legal entity, is a great reinforcement that we are doing well with our people management. As we continue to expand our operations, we will continue to optimise our employee conditions, and continue to recruit, retain and attract the best employees”, he concluded.