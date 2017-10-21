Tragedy As Chairman Of Lagos PDP Caretaker Committee Dies

October 21 21:04 2017 Print This Article

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Lagos Caretaker Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Babatunde Osholanke has died.

The deceased reportedly died early on Saturday morning in circumstances that are very unclear as at the time of filling this report.

Sources within the party told our correspondent that late Osholanke died in his hotel room shortly after he met with some members of the party.

A chieftain of the party in Ikeja Local Government said, “The chairman of the caretaker committee of our party has died. He died in his hotel room this morning after he held series of meetings with members this morning.”

The source added that Osholanke had initially scheduled a meeting with members of his committee for Saturday evening to appraise the outcome of the ward congreses scheduled to take place for Saturday.

“Unfortunately, he has died and the meeting and further activities lined up as build up to the forthcoming national convention will now be put on hold.” The source said.

