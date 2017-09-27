Transcorp Hilton Abuja Wins Double Seven Stars Hospitality Awards 2017

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has received the Signum Virtutis (Seal of Excellence) in the Hotels and Resorts Category of the 2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, the second of such award, having received similar award in 2016.

This year, Transcorp Hilton made it double, as it was also conferred as the leader in luxury hospitality innovation in Nigeria, given the $100 million renovation project which has successfully delivered world-class experience in some of its floors with over 60% of work done.

The Award Gala ceremony took place at the most exclusive private members country club in Greece, the Ecali Club, on Saturday, 23 September, at the 5th anniversary of the award body.

An elite panel of luxury lifestyle experts selected nominees and eventual winners of the Seven Star Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards with voting open to the public. Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the first and only Nigerian hotel to win the awards for 2 years running.

Receiving the award with CEO’s, Presidents, Managing Directors, Owners and GM’s of the most exclusive properties from around the world in attendance, Valentine Ozigbo, Managing Director/CEO, Transcorp Hotels Plc, said.

‘’To be consistently recognized as a luxury hospitality leader by a global award body for the second consecutive year is truly an acknowledgement of Transcorp Hilton Abuja’s commitment to the delivery of world-class luxury hospitality experience.With the on-going upgrades to the Hotel and innovative service initiatives well

underway, we look forward to celebrating more milestones and achievements as we continue to strive for the delivery of exceptional guest experience in every aspect of our service offering. ’’

Further commenting on the Award, Etienne Gailliez, General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja said “We are proud to be honoured with such a prestigious award as it further reinforces the status of our Hotel as a leading provider of luxury hospitality experience in the continent of Africa.”

The 5-star hotel’s Asian specialty restaurant, The Oriental, was recently honoured with the World Luxury Restaurant Award 2017 prize in the Asian cuisine category for African continent. Also for the third consecutive year, the hotel has been nominated for the World Travel Awards 2017 in five categories including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel.

In addition, the iconic hotel has recently been nominated for the World’s Leading Business Hotel award at 2017 World Travel Awards Grand Final which will take place on 10 December in Vietnam.

Transcorp Hilton Abuja is currently undergoing a $100 million renovation project with all 670 rooms and common areas redesigned for refurbishment. This project – the first of its kind in the Hotel’s history – is a testament to its unrivalled status; not only in Abuja as the city’s iconic hub but also as a globally acclaimed brand.