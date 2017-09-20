Troops Deployment: Ijaw Youths Accuses Buhari Of Plot To ‘Colonise’ Southern Nigeria

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

Members of the Ijaw Youth Council have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of plots to ‘colonise’ southern part of the country through the series of military deployment in the three zones making up the area.

This is coming just the group also warned the Federal Government to put the planned deployment of troops to the Niger Delta on hold, saying the planned attempts to bring troops to the region amounts to militarization of the South-south part of country.

President of the IYC, Mr. Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo, on Wednesday said that by deploying troops in the oil rich region, the Buhari-led Federal Government plans to cause chaos in the area.

While stating that people of the Niger Delta will resist any military exercise in the region, the IYC leader said the Federal Government should rather send bulldozers to create development in the creeks and not the military.

Media Aide to the Ijaw leader, Alaowei Cleric said in a statement that the military drills in the Southern part of the country is not the panacea to agitation in the region, rather Buhari should employ the strategy of negotiation as a means of resolving agitations.

He said, “The plan by the Nigerian armed forces to extend its ongoing military drill in the South East to the South South and South West is a declaration of war against defenceless Southern Nigerians. The so-called ill-conceived military exercise which has already gotten international condemnations, if carried out in the peaceful Niger Delta region, will be seen as an act of belligerent against hapless Nigerians. Nothing can justify the military to carry out such provocative exercise, especially now that the Federal Government has started implementing its promises to the people.”

He said, “No Southern part of the country is in need of a destructive military drill, which consequences are pain and anguish. To us, the plan is to cause chaos in the Southern States; declare state of emergency and apparently send the northern military warlords to colonise us in the name of interim military administration in the troubled States,” adding that the “Niger Delta people will resist any attempt to cause crisis in the region. We don’t need military drill. What we want is development. Let the Government send bulldozers to the creeks to carry out developmental projects”.

IYC advised President Buhari to invest “The money that the military want to waste in this fruitless exercise should be channeled on developmental projects in the region. No previous military exercise has ever yielded any good result apart from causing mayhem on the people. We do not expect any good thing to come out from this planned exercise. It will only end up causing an untold havoc on the lives and property in the region.”

Maintaining that restructuring remained the solution to Nigeria’s problems, IYC said, “The solution to the agitations in Southern Nigeria is restructuring, true federalism and self-determination in line with international best practices. Previous Governments had adopted military approach to address the Niger Delta crisis but they all failed”.

“President Buhari cannot win the battle by the trigger. Dialogue remains the best option to end all forms of agitations in Southern Nigeria. The Federal Government will be inflicting a devastating havoc on the nation’s crawling economy should it allows the military to carry out its belligerent drill in region.If any part of this country requires military drill, it is the North East. Let the military carry out its drill in the Lake Chad Basin where Boko Haram sects have killed and chased out oil workers at ease from their drilling sites,” the IYC stated further.

“The major threats to national security are the Boko Haram sects and the murderous Fulani herdsmen. While the military was quick to illegally and unconstitutionally declare armless IPOB members as terrorists for peacefully agitating for their rights, it becomes so dumb and voiceless to the gruesome genocide being carried out by the killer Fulani herdsmen against Nigerians. President Buhari should direct his war-mongering and bloodthirsty armed forces to carry out their military exercise in places the herdsmen have being massacring Nigerians without provocation. These dangerous human species have being moving with dangerous weapons in the name of self-defense with which they have being using to commit genocide in Nigeria with impunity,” the group leader said.

IYC noted that despite the “atrocities this dangerous group who have been declared as the number three most dangerous terrorists Organisation in the world, has committed against human race in Nigeria, the FG has not declared them as a terrorist group in Nigeria.

“The world should not give deaf ears to the recent happenings in Nigeria. The crisis in the land is no longer an internal affairs of the Country. Nigeria needs an urgent regional intervention to save the Country from the imminent precipice. While the dust of insurgency caused by the military in the South Eastern part of the Country is barely coming down, the Government is regrettably planning another military drill in the other Southern regions.”

The IYC leader also called on world bodies to prevail on Buhari to suspend the Military exercise in the Southern part of the country.

“We are calling on the UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS and the world super powers to prevail on President Mohammadu Buhari to suspend his military exercise in Southern Nigeria,” he added.