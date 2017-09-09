Truck Kills Nursing Mother In Ogun

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

A yet to be identified nursing mother of a three-month-old baby was on Saturday killed by a Mercedes Benz truck in Orile lmo junction along, Abeokuta Siun-Sagamu interchange expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, saying the accident was caused by speeding and dangerous driving by the truck driver.

“The accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving by the truck driver. The truck ran over the woman while attempting to cross the road to the other side to Siun and killed her.

“We were made to understand that the woman was nursing a three-month-old baby before her sudden death. The driver of the truck with registration number PKP 464 XA is on the run while the police are making efforts to tow the truck to their station,” the TRACE spokesman said.

He said the remains of the woman had been handed over to her family.