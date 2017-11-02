Turkey: 283 Detained Over Suspected Links To Islamic State

Turkish security forces detained 283 people with suspected links to the Islamic State extremist group since Oct. 22, the state-run Anadolu news agency quoted officials as saying on Thursday.

The data includes previously reported numbers from past days; among those detained are 187 foreigners.

The report did not cite their nationalities, but previous updates on the operations against Islamic State indicated many were Syrians.

Additionally, 66 explosive devices were recovered in the latest crackdown against the group in Turkey as well as pistols and other weapons.

Turkish authorities have arrested 47,155 people on suspicion of terrorism links since the failed July 2016 coup, Hürriyet Daily News reported.

Speaking on local television Sunday, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said 113,260 people had been detained since last July, of whom 23,861 were subsequently freed while 41,499 were released under supervision.

According to the minister, 863 suspects remained at large.

The Turkish government’s nationwide probe has aimed at people suspected of allegiance to Fethullah Gülen, the Muslim cleric, it blames for orchestrating the attempted coup, which left 265 dead and many more wounded.

Gülen had denied any involvement.

“Among those arrested are 10,732 police officers, 7,643 soldiers, and 168 generals.

Some 2,575 are judges and prosecutors. Some 26,177 are civilians and 208 are local administrators,” Soylu said.