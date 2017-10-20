Turkey, Iran Ink Science, Technology Deals

Turkey and Iran signed memorandums of understanding covering science, technology and the environment. Prime Minister Binali Y?ld?r?m and Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri announced that Turkey and Iran inked a number of agreements at a joint press conference held yesterday in Ankara.

Prime Minister Y?ld?r?m and Vice President Jahangiri participated in the signing ceremony at the prime minister’s office in Çankaya Palace yesterday.

During the signing ceremony, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜB?TAK) and the Center for International Scientific Cooperation of Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology concluded a memorandum of understanding signed by TÜB?TAK Deputy Chairman Mehmet ?ahin Gök and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ebrahim Rahimpour.

Deputy Minister of Environment and Urbanization Mehmet Ceylan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rahimpour signed a two-year action plan to implement the memorandum of understanding for environmental cooperation between Turkey and Iran.

Source: dailysabah.com