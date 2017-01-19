UN Backs Adama Barrow Says ECOWAS Can Force Jammeh Out

The world seems to be set on making sure Yahya Jammeh quit the seat for Adama Barrow, the president-elect who was earlier in the day sworn in as president of The Gambia in neighboring Senegal.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council which voted late on Thursday, January 19, unanimously backed the Economic Community of West African States’ (ECOWAS) efforts to force the incumbent Gambia leader to hand over power.

ECOWAS forces are on standby and have begun to put their soldiers in place as the West African bloc amassed a military force ready to intervene in support of Adama Barrow.

This is as a result of a resolution drafted by Senegal, which won the support of all 15 UN council members including Russia, which stressed that the measure did not formally authorize military action in The Gambia.

Meanwhile, in a ceremony that was administered by Sheriff Tambadou, president of the Gambian Bar Association, Barrow was been sworn in at his country’s embassy in Senegal.

More and more people have declared their allegiance to Barrow as Jammeh refuses to step down. Both the country’s vice president, Isatou Njie Saidy, the army led by its chief, Ousman Badjie and a lot of others have also abandoned Jammeh.

Unconfirmed reports said that as tension continued to mount, the wife and children of the outgoing Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh allegedly abandoned him and have equally fled the country’s capital of Banjul a day before on the eve of the deadline given Jammeh by the ECOWAS and the African Union to step down.

Also part of The Gambia’s military force has abandoned the recalcitrant president and they said Jammeh is currently surrounded only by foreign mercenaries and Casamance rebels.