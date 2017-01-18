UNICEF Welcomes Investigations In Air Force Bombing Of IDP Camp In Borno

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Nigerian Government to thoroughly investigate the accidental bombing of Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp in Renn, Borno state that left several people including humanitarian workers dead.

Men of the the Nigerian Air Force of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the North-East, on Tuesday, in a coordinated attack on a supposed group of terrorists gathering in Kala Balge Local Government Area of the state accidentally bombed the IDP camp leaving civilians including staff of humanitarian agencies dead.

UNICEF Director for Emergency Programmes, Manuel Fontaine in a statement lamented the bombing noting that the tragic accident will further compound the sufferings of the people in the remote immunity in the northeast Nigeria

Fontaine said “we welcome the Nigerian Government’s decision to investigate how this shocking incident came to pass.”

he said “UNICEF is deeply concerned by the loss of life in Tuesday’s tragic incident in Rann, Borno State. Our thoughts are with all those who were injured”.

the UNICEF director said the deaths, in the remote area of northeastern Nigeria, where protracted conflict has caused extreme suffering and triggered a severe malnutrition crisis, underline the importance of protecting civilians in complex humanitarian emergencies.

“UNICEF stands in solidarity with our humanitarian colleagues, and the dangerous conditions they work in. The aid workers who lost their lives were working to save others. UNICEF remains committed to deliver aid to the more than four million children and their families in the region who are in desperate need of help,” Fontaine said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, observed a minute silence in honour of the over 200 persons who died on in the accidental bombing.

This was followed by a Point of Order raised during Wednesday’s plenary by the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, premised on the accidental bombing.

The Deputy Senate President Ekweremadu who presided over the session, however, expressed sincere condolences of the Nigerian Senate to the affected civilians, praying that there would not be a recurrence of such grave mistake in the country in the future.