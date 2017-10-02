Unity Of Nigeria Starts With Unity Of The Church, Osinbajo

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo in the celebration of Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary has admonished Christians in Nigeria that the responsibility of uniting the country starts with uniting the church when there will be no denominations.

Professor Osinbajo gave the charge during the interdenominational service at the Christian Ecumenical Centre Abuja to mark the independence anniversary.

He said “In other words, teaching our nation to unite will start with ourselves. We start with uniting the body, so that within the body, there are no denominations, no ethnicities, no groups, all are one in the Lord Jesus Christ.

That responsibility is the responsibility of every one of us who is named after the Lord Jesus Christ.

“Our nation is at the point where Christians are called to do what it is that scripture has commanded us to do. Our nation is at a point where we Christians, have to rise up and teach our nation the virtues that Jesus Christ taught us; loving our neighbours, praying for even our enemies, uniting the body and uniting all at the same time”.

Professor Osinbajo, who himself is a Pastor of the Redeemed church while praying for Nigeria said, “In the name of the one who is King of kings and Lord of Lords, in the name of the one who is ruler over all the Earth and the Heavens, I declare concerning this nation, that this nation will be fruitful, will prosper, this nation will attain all the plans and purposes of God, that we will all benefit from the fruits of this nation in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus.

“I declare concerning this nation, that the glories of the former days will be nothing to compare with the glories of the latter in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus.

“I declare concerning this nation, that all will be well with this nation, our joy will be full in this nation, and we will live in this nation to declare the wondrous works of God. We will prosper in this nation and we will hand to the generations yet unborn, a strong, united and happy nation in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus”.