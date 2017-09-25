Shooting At Olubadan’s Palace To Stop Installation Of New Baales

The crisis between the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Oyo state government over the upgrade of twenty one Baales and Mogajis to kings boiled over on Monday as gunmen stormed the premises of Olubadan palace shooting sporadically to halt the installation of new Baales.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi had last month, against the wish of the Olubadan, tampered with the Olubadan Chieftaincy process by upgrading 21 Baales (local chiefs) and Mogajis (family heads) to kings who were to wear crowns.

Though, Oba Adetunji protested calling the governor’s action as a violation of Ibadan tradition, Governor Ajimobi went ahead with the upgrading and handed out staff of offices to the new kings.

After the installation, the Council of Authentic Ibadan Mogajis had on September 17th asked Oba Adetunji to appoint new Baales and Mogajis to replace those Governor Ajimobi upgraded illegally.

At the installation ceremony on Monday at the Olubadan’s palace at Popoyemoja area of Ibadan, gunmen in a black Toyota Sienna space bus stormed the palace and began to shoot at whoever were around the palace.

Former Secretary to the government of Oyo State and who is also the Asaju Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli was lucky to escape death by the whiskers as the shooting caught him in his car.

His car was shattered with bullets while others like a chieftain of the Labour party, Mr Oke and some journalists who were arriving to cover the installation narrowly escaped from the shooting which lasted some minutes.

Eye witnesses disclosed that the gunmen later drove through Molete towards Challenge as they were not challenged but the incident did not stop the installation inside the palace.

A former governor of the state, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, who himself is a high chief and second in line to the Olubadan throne had challenged the action of the state government in court, even before the installation of the 21 kings by Governor Ajimobi.

Ladoja, who had contested the governorship election with Ajimobi had severally claimed that the action of Governor Ajimobi to tamper with the lineage of Olubadan was targeted at him and to deny him becoming the Olubadan in future.