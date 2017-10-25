Uruan And The New Deal

The Udom administration has instituted and commenced a comprehensive

process to change the transportation narrative of the people of Uruan

Local Government through the construction of roads totaling about 53

kilometers and cutting across major economic hubs within the local

government as well as providing access to the largely agrarian

settlement which is bounded by Uyo, Itu, Nsit Atai and Okobo Local

Government Areas.

It goes without disputating that as a local government area, Uruan has

for long been enmeshed in the dearth of road infrastructure. Most of

their roads had become craters with erosion helping to exacerbate the

environmental damage. The level of decay accentuated to the point that

vehicular movement into Uruan, especially the hinterlands was not only

considered as a nightmarish experience but an impossible task

Arising from this unwholesome experience, Uruan people took to the

trenches against successive regimes in the State. They wore the label of

opposition largely for what they saw to be neglect by the successive

governments. The anger of the people raged more having once been part of

Uyo Local Government which has not just enjoyed mere facelift but

unprecedented transformation. As an instructive saying notes, when the

eyes notice lopsided disparity in a sharing, a tendency to be jealous

becomes compelling. Uruan people, a neighbour to Uyo and an adjoining

local government therefore watched with searing rage as Uyo morphed from

the local government they knew and once shared to a mega city of

national acclaim. As a people, they took solace in playing opposition

either as a result of anger or a way of attracting attention.

Well, either way, if it was a strategy, it has paid off handsomely as

the Udom administration is paying special attention to Uruan Local

Government Area. Uruan being one of Uyo’s closest neighbours, the

government of the day can be compared to a vision that has come at the

appointed time as captured in Habakkuk 2:3. Government is not only

expanding the State capital but also ensuring that access to the city of

Uyo by the neighbours is not cumbersome or made difficult by bad road

network. And having seen Uruan to be mired in that challenge, Governor

Udom decided to tackle the menace and give the people a true sense of

belonging for the first time since the state came to being. The case of

Uruan, therefore, is like a prayer finally answered.

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s new deal with the people of Uruan is an

enviable package. It covers the gamut of road to encouraging investors

and improving economic activities in the area. Perhaps, the one with the

most telling effect with direct bearing to the people is the ongoing

construction of 53 kilometers of roads spread across the local

government area which was flagged off recently on behalf of the governor

by the Honourable Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen.

During the flagg-off, Inyangeyen stated that the construction of the

road was in line with Governor Emmanuel’s tradition of keeping the

promise. He said that the governor during campaigns had promised to fix

the road to encourage private investments sited in Uruan as well as

improve the economic activities of the people of the area. Inyangeyen

submitted that the roads would link up communities within the area and

enhance accessibility with other local government areas.

The roads flagged-off for construction include Mbiatok Itam – Mbiaya

– Idu road totaling 4.8 kilometers. It is the road that has the Akwa

Prime Hatchery; an already booming concern that has generated engagement

for Akwa Ibom people and stemmed capital flight from the State. The road

is therefore a strategic economic road that would impact in no small

measure on the activities of the people of Uruan in particular and the

general public who access the area with less difficulty to seek business

opportunities.

Another critical road is the Mbiaya Oku- Mbiakong-Idu road which is 9.1

kilometers. This road connects all of Uruan together. Roads in Uruan had

become so dilapidated that communities within the local government were

cut off from one another. With such isolation impeding integrated

economic activities as well as building mistrust among the people of

that community. It is heartwarming that this administration has

considered it important to rebuild them into a cohesive social unit by

linking the communities through road infrastructure. This is not only

socially expedient but also a moral imperative which only true leaders

exercise. Constructing the road is therefore a salutary undertaking.

The 8.5 kilometers Nduetong Oku- Ibiaku Uruan – Ekid Itam road is

another road project that the governor should be commended for many

reasons. The first reason is the courage. This is a road project that

would cost government humongous sum because of the terrain which is not

only erosion prone but has already suffered huge ecological damage. The

second reason is the benevolence inherent in supporting two major

private investments on that road to wit: Uyo City Polytechnic and Planet

FM. The road which has a 19 meter span bridge is both an encouragement

and a message to investors that the government is determined to build an

enabling environment that would help investments and initiatives to

thrive.

Atlantic FM, a federal government agency sits askance on a small hill

with cruel access to its station. Vehicles get stuck sometimes as they

make to access the station from the main road. Ofcourse, in addition to

the eyesore of the acess roads, the roads there have become a source of

constant embarrassment to guests who visit the station. The Akwa Ibom

State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Emmanuel

has decided to be a good landlord by extending his benevolence to the

area where the facility is located. Government has decided to construct

the 1 kilometer access road to the station. Also, to be constructed is

the Mbak-Anua – Ishiet road which is 18.4 Kilometers. The road which

has the popular Beach market that is a major economic hub would be

spurred from Mbak to Idu. With these roads, Uruan is certainly set for a

new deal.

But it is not in road construction alone that Uruan people have begun to

feel that there is a government. The people of Uruan who are largely

fishermen with many of them also engaged in the distilling of local gin

currently has the Akwa Prime hatchery at Mbiaya in Uruan. It is believed

that the presence of such a project in the area would encourage them to

venture into poultry business and be part of the myriad of value chain

the Hatchery yields. The Ranch in Adadia is also another business

venture the Udom administration has facilitated and encouraged to be

sited in Uruan. There is also the Green House which is also in Uruan and

the proposed Unity Estate at Ibiaku Eshiet. All these are what would

turn the economy of Uruan around and bring the people a new phase of

prosperity

It bears adding that just as it is said that no one can stop an idea

which time has come, it is clear that a governor that was meant to turn

the story of Uruan around had come and no one can stop him. In his

period, about 64 oil wells which were identified in Uruan since 1974 are

set and ready for operations. The company, OLPLOMO has constructed 3

onshore oil rigs at Adadia, Esuk Odu and Anakpa to commence exploitation

of oil and gas. Study has ascertained that the oil and gas deposits

found in the area would last for about 100 years.

But would Governor Emmanuel’s new deal with Uruan change their

political idiosyncrasy expressed perennially in its long romance with

the opposition? Life is a quid pro quo. It would be disheartening for

any Uruan person not to commend Governor Emmanuel and his administration

for bringing upon their landscape a new dawn. As they say, to whom much

is given, much is expected. Now is the time for Uruan people to show

that they are indeed a grateful people.

_JOE INIODU IS PUBLIC AFFAIRS ANALYSTKIUE_