Use Your Tenure To Correct Wrongs In Yorubaland, Ooni Tells Gani Adams

By Olaolu Oladipo, Lagos

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has called on the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Otunba Gani Adams to use his new position to right the wrongs in Yoruba land.

This is coming just as the monarch also described Adams as the right choice for the position.

The Oba made the submission on Monday when Adams who is expected to assume office as the 15th occupant of the position paid him a visit in palace in the ancient city of Ile Ife in Osun State.

According to a statement issued by the media aide to the monarch, Mr. Moses Olafare on Monday, Oba Ogunwusi applauded his choice and prayed that God empowers him to carry out the work assigned to him for the Yoruba race stressing that there is no doubt his choice is as a result of his antecedent as a fearless fighter for the emancipation of Yoruba interests by peaceful means.

Aare Ona Kakanfo is a warrior who has a big role to play in the emancipation and unity of his people, hence the importance attached to the title .

According to the Arole Oduduwa, the title is not a social chieftaincy title, but one with robust traditional background and expectations.

“The Aare Ona Kakanfo is deep and its importance known mainly to the elders. Use your tenure for good, embrace both the natives and strangers among us. Rely on God and He will help you” the Ooni concluded.

Adams in short speech said he deliberately decided to make Ooni’s palace his first place of official visit since his proclamation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, because of the sacred uniqueness of the throne, the value he attaches to Ile-Ife as his place of origin as a Yoruba man and cradle of the Yoruba culture.

The Aare said the unity of the Yoruba race remains Paramount to him as he is ready to join the Ooni and the other traditional rulers of Yorubaland in ensuring peace, unity and progress for the race.

Thanking the Ooni for his previous support, he also sought the monarch’s further support to enable him make a success of his new assignment for the Yoruba race even as he promised to further promote the Yoruba culture.