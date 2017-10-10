Uzodimma Emerges Best South-East Senator For 2017

Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been honoured with the best South-East Senator of the year award by the National Assembly (NASS) Press Corps even as he plans to attract a specialist Hospital and tertiary institution to his Oru clan in Imo state.

The award ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja on Monday evening was hosted by the Press Corps and was witnessed by National Assembly Members; and who is who in the political circle in Abuja.

An elated Uzodimma, who is also Senate Committee Chairman on Customs Excise and Tariffs, in accepting the award said he was surprised that despite the onerous task of daily reportage of events in the Senate, the Press Corps’ members, still had time to monitor the individual contributions and actions of senators.

He admitted that he often spent long hours after Plenary attending to hundreds of people from across the South-East and that he puts extra energy in doing thorough oversight functions, but that he never knew that the members of the Press Corps were watching and taking notes.

“Now I know that you were watching and noting. You have delivered your verdict through the award and I appreciate it a lot’’ he said, adding that he would keep the flag flying.

Also in far away United Kingdom (UK) at the weekend, Uzodimma urged the Oru Community in UK to Partner with him in his effort to attract a specialist Hospital and Tertiary Institution to the area

In an address at Oru Day Celebration in London, the Senator said he was impressed that Oru people in the UK were keeping Oru culture alive through the celebration and commended them for their efforts in reaching out to the less privileged at home in the area of education.

“With your interest in these areas, I invite you to partner with me on how we, with the cooperation of the western world, can attract a specialist Hospital and tertiary Institution to the Oru clan’’.