Vice President Osinbajo Is At His Desk Acting For President Buhari

January 25 19:58 2017 Print This Article

“I have read many ridiculous stories saying the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is being held hostage by some governors who are trying to compel him to resign.

I have equally received several calls regarding this. The story is simply  not true. It is a fabrication. Don’t be a purveyor of fake news .

The Vice President is behind his desk carrying out his task. The Federal Executive Council presided over by him has just ended and he has been busy receiving visitors and holding meetings.”—

BABAFEMI OJUDU
SPECIAL ADVISER TO PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON POLITICAL MATTERS

 

