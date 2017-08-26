We Have Nothing Personal Against 30 CEOs– Uzodimma

The Chairmanof the Senate Joint Committee on Customs Excise & Tariff and Marine Transport,Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared that his Committee has nothing personal against the 30 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of some companies it threatened to arrest as its assignment is guided purely on national interest.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja at the weekend in reaction to allegation of witch hunt by the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ( MAN),Mr.Frank Udemba Jacobs,Uzodimma said that it was unfortunate that the MAN President could trivialise and impute meanings into the investigative hearing which has unearth large scale infractions in the Export -Import chain in the country,resulting into a colossal loss of revenue by the Federal Government.

He said the Committee decided to issue the arrest threat when it became obvious that some of the CEOs were taking the committee for granted after several invitations to them to appear before the committee were ignored

on the claim that some of the companies sent representatives with adequate knowledge and responsibility for the issue under investigation, Uzodimma debunked the claim and said that those representatives could not provide answers to the issues raised by the committee hence the resolve to invite the CEOs.

“Besides,the CEOs are the Chief Accounting Officers of the companies and it is only right and proper that they come forward provide answers to the questions raised by committee given that their representatives could not provide the needed answers.We have nothing personal against them or their companies”,he stated.

Uzodimma said it was wrong for the MAN President to say that the invitation of the CEOs would send wrong signals to prospective investors and cast a shadow on the safety of high net worth individuals operating in the Nigerian economic space as the CEOs that have so far appeared before the committee were treated with utmost courtesies and respect.

“We hold closed-door meetings with them devoid of media presence and the general public to ensure their freedom and safety.Where is therefore, the threat?”,he asked.

The Chairman said that it is spurious for thr the MAN President to state that most of the CEOs were not in the country at the time of the meeting,leading to the deployment of very senior and competent officials from the concerned organizations to represent the companies,wondering how the CEOs would be out of the country in one fell swoop.”This is an invitation by Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to companies,most of which it has been revealed are responsible for the death of the manufacturing sector through various abuses, including the use of the Free Trade Policy “.

He said instead of raising unnecessary alarm,the MAN President should encourage the CEOs of the MAN’s member companies to appear before the committee to provide useful information on the leakages in Export -Import chain in the country,stressing that well -meaning Nigerians,including stakeholders in the maritime sector amongst them,the Lagos State Shippers Association have applauded the work of the committee for unearthing the sleaze in the Nigerian Ports.