We Must Work Hard To Solve Our Problems, Osinbajo Tells African Leaders

Acting President President Yemi Osinbajo has charged African leaders to work hard towards solving the myraid of problems on the continent.

Fielding questions from journalist, after the inauguration of President Paul Kagame, in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, on Friday, Osinbajo said no external force would willing to solve the problrm of Africa other than African themselves.

“We have shown in Nigeria that whatever problems we have, we can resolve them. We are doing so in the north-east, we are doing so with the humanitarian condition and all of that,” Osinbajo said.

Continuing, the acting president said “We are saying that we can take leadership in various respects, leadership in our economy, handle the commanding heights in our economy, be directly involved in the destiny and future of our countries. And I think the point that he (Kagame) made is an important one and it’s one that is being demonstrated all over Africa.”

Osinbajo commended Kagame for showing excellent leadership, particularly in the East African region, noting that his work was largely responsible for his re-election.

In his inauguration speech, Kagame said Africa must look inwards as its governance and prosperity could not be outsourced.

Kagame, 59, first assumed office in 2000 when his predecessor, Pasteur Bizimungu, resigned. Kagame had hitherto commanded the rebel force that ended the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

“There is no justification for all the efforts that will cut Africa off from itself. There is no single model of nation building. Good choices are built on the mindset summarised as ‘do it yourself’. Every African country has to continue to live with its efforts, not of someone else’s task. There is exceptional leadership and ingenuity in us, only that we’ve been accustomed to seeing the other way,” he said.

He thanked Rwandans for renewing the trust in him, saying “It’s a privilege to serve them. We’ve lived a life unprecedented and shocking, but we’ve made progress with our resilience. We’ve worked hard to rebuild our nation in a spirit of consensus where nobody has been left behind.”

He also thanked other African nations for being with Rwanda during its travails, assuring that his country would continue to partner with them.