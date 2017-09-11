We Will Overcome Present Economic Challenges Buhari Tells Visiting Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari has again attributed the present economic recession to the financial mismanagement of past governments in the country but assured of government’s determination to tackle the problem.

Speaking during a reception of traditional rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja President Buhari said that despite the current challenges facing the country, he will continue to pursue programmes and projects that will better the lives of Nigerians in all spheres of live.

The president stressed that with Nigeria’s huge population, the country could leverage on its population strength to become the economic hub of the continent of Africa and called on the visiting traditional leaders to join hands with his government to make it happen.

In his earlier remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing the president back in sound health, urged him to tightened his belt and take on the mantle of leadership to deliver the desired growth and prosperity to Nigerians.

The traditional ruler who pledged the support of the visiting leaders to the Buhari’s government added that “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”

Speaking for the South West, the Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunnusi, “from South West, we thank God for your life and we pledged to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches. We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.”

Speaking for the North West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identify with Buhari’s commitment for national security.

The King of Nembe Kingdom, Dr. Edmond Daukoro, who spoke on behalf of the South South, said ”we expressed our commitment to your Programmes. We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers we don’t eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the main stay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let’s protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity.”

The Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the traditional leaders from the North Central region in good health and called on the president to as a matter of urgency tackle the deteriorating security situation in the region, especially the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State that left over 20 dead.

He commended the Buhari for ordering the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks and the reasons for the attack.”

Chairman of South East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, who spoke for the South East, also expressed joy at the safe return of President Buhari but urged the president to listen to their cries of marginalization.

“As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads,” he said.

The Lamido Adamawa, while speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers from the North East, said Nigerians are happy to have the president back to the country hale and hearty.

“God brought you back to Nigeria and we are all very happy. We will continue to pray for God to strengthen you more and give you the courage to continue to do more for the country.”