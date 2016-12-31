We Will Wrestle Corruption To The Ground Buhari Assures Nigerians In New Year Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has again reaffirmed his administrations determination to crush corruption in the country.

In his 2017 New Year message to Nigerian President Buhari said “Our determination to wrestle corruption to the ground remains unshaken. This fight, which will be guided by respect for the rule of law and due process, will not spare anybody or organ of government. It is a collective undertaking and resolve that must be seen to its logical conclusion in spite of certain distractions”.

The president noted that “the fate of our country lies partly in the success of this campaign. It will be unthinkable on my part to allow the boat of this crucial campaign promise capsize mid-stream”.

While thanking Nigerians for their support for his administration’s efforts to transform Nigeria Buhari assured them that “current pains are temporary and will ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition. I urge you to continue to support this administration in its effort to transform Nigeria for the good of all”.

The president who maintained that his government will continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta appealed to militants in the region to come to “the negotiating table,” with a view to resolving the crisis in the region”.

President Buhari also urged the Shia Community in the country “to embrace peace,” stressing that “they must accept the laws of the country they live in. They cannot be islands by themselves. At the same time, the law enforcement agencies must treat them humanely and according to the rule of law”.

Speaking on his administration’s philosophy, the president urged Nigerians to continue to “buy “Made In Nigeria” goods adding “Like I said during the 2017 Budget presentation to the National Assembly, farmers, small and medium-sized manufacturers, agro-allied businesses, dressmakers, entertainers and technology start-ups, will remain the true drivers of our economic future. They are the engine of our economic recovery and their needs underpin our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan”.

Read full text of the president’s New Year Speech below.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year Message To Nigerians, January 1, 2017