Weather report For Friday 08, 2017

Weather report For Friday 08, 2017
September 07 22:19 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning, with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa, Nguru, Katsina, Kano, Gusau and Sokoto axis. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of localised thunderstorms across the region. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 32- 36? and 20-23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains and thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Makurdi, Ilorin, Bauchi, Zaria, Lokoja and Minna. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms are expected over this region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28-33? and 20–23? respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the region with prospects of localised rains over Portharcourt, Calabar, Owerri and Enugu in the morning. Localised rains are expected over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28-33? and 21-23? respectively.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Interpol Conference: Lamorde Seeks International Collaboration Against Economic Crimes

NEMA Donates Relief Materials To Soldiers’ Widows

NEMA Donates Relief Materials To Soldiers’ Widows

Nigerian Muslim Clerics Recruiting Boko Haram Members – Cameroon Govt