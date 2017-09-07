Weather report For Friday 08, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning, with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yelwa, Nguru, Katsina, Kano, Gusau and Sokoto axis. In the afternoon/evening hours, there are chances of localised thunderstorms across the region. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 32- 36? and 20-23? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Morning rains and thunderstorms are likely over Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Makurdi, Ilorin, Bauchi, Zaria, Lokoja and Minna. Later in afternoon, Localised thunderstorms are expected over this region. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28-33? and 20–23? respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail over the region with prospects of localised rains over Portharcourt, Calabar, Owerri and Enugu in the morning. Localised rains are expected over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28-33? and 21-23? respectively.