Weather Report For Friday 11th, 2017

Weather Report For Friday 11th, 2017
August 10 20:09 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy condition is expected over the northwest with chances of localised thunderstorms over Dutse, Maiduguri, Katsina and Kano axis in the morning hours. Localised thunderstorm is expected over Kano, Katsina and Maiduguri axis in the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 31? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised rain is anticipated over Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Jalingo and Yola axis in the morning hours. There are prospects of localised rain showers over Jos, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Abuja axis in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 24/18oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: The region is expected to experience cloudy conditions in the morning except Ogoja, Obudu, Ilorin, Shaki, Oshogbo, Aboukuta and its eviron which are likely to experience rain showers during the morning hours. Later in the day, localised rains are likely in the region; over places like Port Harcourt, Eket, Oshogbo, Obudu, Calaba and its evirons. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 30? and 21– 24? respectively.

 

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Another Lagos Tanker Fire Razes 34 Houses, 70 Shops

Another Lagos Tanker Fire Razes 34 Houses, 70 Shops

UN Chief, Baroness Valerie Amos Visits Delta State

Another Bomb Explosion Rocks Nyanya, Scores Dead, Several Injured