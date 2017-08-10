Weather Report For Friday 11th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy condition is expected over the northwest with chances of localised thunderstorms over Dutse, Maiduguri, Katsina and Kano axis in the morning hours. Localised thunderstorm is expected over Kano, Katsina and Maiduguri axis in the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 31? and 21 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised rain is anticipated over Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Jalingo and Yola axis in the morning hours. There are prospects of localised rain showers over Jos, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Abuja axis in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 24/18oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: The region is expected to experience cloudy conditions in the morning except Ogoja, Obudu, Ilorin, Shaki, Oshogbo, Aboukuta and its eviron which are likely to experience rain showers during the morning hours. Later in the day, localised rains are likely in the region; over places like Port Harcourt, Eket, Oshogbo, Obudu, Calaba and its evirons. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 27 – 30? and 21– 24? respectively.