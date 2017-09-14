Weather Report For Friday 15, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected in the morning over Sokoto and environs while isolated thunderstorms are probable in the North east, places like Maiduguri, Kano. By afternoon, Sokoto axis will be affected by thunderstorms while the North eastern axis will be cloudy. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 20 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Most parts of this region are expected to be cloudy in the morning while there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over places like Gombe, Jalingo, Mambila Plateau, Bauchi, and Gombe. As the day progresses, the entire region will be active with some isolated thunderstorms. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33? and 19 – 24? respectively except Jos at 29/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the inland cities in the morning while the afternoon should experience rains. The south west coast should be cloudy in the morning with prospects of isolated rains in the afternoon. The south east coast is expected to witness intermittent rains during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 –32? and 22 – 23? respectively.