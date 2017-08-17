Weather Report For Friday 18, 2017

August 17 22:04 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated during the forecast period over places like Maiduguri, Katsina, Sokoto, Kano. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 30 – 32? and 20 – 24? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Abuja, Jos, Minna, Ilorin, Kaduna, parts of Nassarawa state and Lokoja are expected to experience morning thunderstorms/ rain showers while wider coverage in rainfall activities are anticipated in the afternoon/evening hours in places like Mambila plateau, Yola and Jos.?Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 30? and 22–24? respectively except Jos at 22/16?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy morning over the inland of the south except for Shaki where morning rains are probable while localised thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon/ evening hours over the inland cities. The coast is expected to experience intermittent rain shower during the forecast period particularly over places like Port Harcourt, Eket, Lagos and Calabar. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 31? and 20 – 24? respectively.

