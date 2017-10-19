Weather Report For Friday 20, 2017

Weather Report For Friday 20, 2017
NORTHERN STATE: The Northern states are expected to be in hazy condition throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 32 – 38? and 16 – 21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Hazy condition is anticipated over this region, with partly cloudy condition over Lokoja and Makurdi in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 35? and 15 –26? respectively except Jos at 24/21?.

SOUTHERN STATE: Partly cloudy morning is anticipated over this region with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Oshogbo, Ado Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Owerri ,Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Yenegoa , Uyo and its environ in the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 32? and 22 – 24? respectively.

 

