Weather Report For Friday 22, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: The North western region is expected to be in partly cloudy to cloudy condition during the forecast period while the North eastern region is expected to be cloudy in the morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon/ evening period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 30- 34? and 23-25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Isolated morning rains are likely over Abuja, Lokoja, Jalingo and Ibi while in the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms are anticipated in places like Jos, Kaduna, Lafia, Yelwa, Bida, Minna and Abuja. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29-32? and 20–24? respectively except Jos at 25/16?.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning with the exception of Enugu where rains are anticipated. In the afternoon/ evening hours, there are prospects of rain showers over Awka, Ikom, Obudu and environs, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Oshogbo. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27–31? and 22 – 24? respectively