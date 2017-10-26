Weather Report For Friday 27, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected over the northern states and are expected to prevail all through the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 37? and 17 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: The region is expected to be sunny conditions all through the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 35? and 21 – 25? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 13? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region during the morning hours. Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorms which are expected to affect some cities like Akure, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Eket, Uyo, Benin, Asaba, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Yenagoa, Enugu & Awka. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 34? and 23 – 25? respectively.