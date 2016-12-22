Weather Report For Friday December 23rd, 2016

NORTHERN STATES: Improved horizontal visibilities are anticipated especially over the North-East. Yelwa, Gusau, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Nguru and Maiduguri are expected to be under the influence of dust haze conditions with horizontal visibility range of 3 – 5km while in the next 24 hours forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 36oC and 10 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Dust haze conditions are anticipated over the region with horizontal visibility of 3 – 5 km throughout the 24 hour forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 36oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Mist and fog conditions are expected over Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and Warri during the early morning hours. Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are likely over the region during the afternoon/evening hour. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 35oC and 22-24oC respectively.