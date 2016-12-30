Weather Report For Friday December 30th, 2016

NORTHERN STATES: This region should be under the influence of thick dust haze conditions with the exception of Sokoto, Katsina and Gusau axis that are likely to experience moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 25 – 30oC and 13 – 17oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Thick dust haze conditions are expected over this region throughout the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 34oC and 14 – 20oC respectively, except over Jos with 25/09oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are anticipated over the entire region with localised visibility of less than or equal to 2000m in the next 24 hours.

The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 34oC and 17 – 22oC.