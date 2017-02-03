Weather Report For Friday February 3rd, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: This region is expected to be under thick dust haze (visibility values less than 1000m) in the next 24hours over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Kano, Nguru, Katsina, Gusau and Sokoto. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31 oC and 11 – 19 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATE: Dust haze is expected over Abuja, Zaria, Jos, Bida, Minna and lafia .Visibility values will be within the range of 2-5 km and less than 1000m in a few places. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 34oC and 14 – 19oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the region with chances of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Oshogbo and Lagos in the morning hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the range of 33 – 35oC and 23- 25oC respectively.