Weather Report For Friday January 20th, 2017

Weather Report For Friday January 20th, 2017
January 19 20:19 2017 Print This Article

NORTHERN STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the entire region within the next 24-hour forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 36 oC and 13 – 19oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated to prevail over the entire region within the next 24-hour forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37 oC and 14 – 18oC respectively.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over the coastal cities within the next 24hours.
With prospects of thundery showers over Yenegoa, Calabar, Portharcourt and Lagos in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 36oC and 23 – 25oC respectively

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.

view more articles

Related Articles

Ex-Lagos Governor, Michael Otedola, Is Dead

Nigeria’s Oldest Pastor, Samuel Sadela, Dies

Nigeria’s Oldest Pastor, Samuel Sadela, Dies

Edo State Govt. Immortalises Iyayi, Renames School In His Honour