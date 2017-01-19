Weather Report For Friday January 20th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are expected to prevail over the entire region within the next 24-hour forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 36 oC and 13 – 19oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated to prevail over the entire region within the next 24-hour forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31 – 37 oC and 14 – 18oC respectively.

SOUTHERN REGION: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over the coastal cities within the next 24hours.

With prospects of thundery showers over Yenegoa, Calabar, Portharcourt and Lagos in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34 – 36oC and 23 – 25oC respectively