Weather Report For Friday January 27th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over this region, with visibilities ranging between 2000 – 5000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 39oC and 14 – 20oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is also expected to be under dust haze condition with horizontal visibilities ranging between 2000 – 5000m within the next 24 hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34- 39oC and 19 – 23oC respectively, except over Jos where 32oC and 15oC day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are anticipated over the inland cities within the next 24 hours. Cloudy morning is expected over the entire coast with prospects localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Uyo, Portharcourt, Yenegoa and Lagos later in the day. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 33 – 36oC and 21 – 25oC.