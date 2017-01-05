Weather Report For Friday January 6th, 2017

Weather Report For Friday January 6th, 2017
NORTHERN STATES: This region is anticipated to be under dust haze conditions with visibilities ranging from 2-5km. Places like Nguru, Katsina and Potiskum may experience visibility of less than or equal to 1000m in the next 24hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31 oC and 11 – 16 oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES:Dust haze conditions are expected over the region with visibility of 1-3km. Abuja, Minna, Kaduna and Bida are expected to have visibilities of less than 1000m during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 35 oC and 12 – 20oC respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected with visibility range of 2 – 5 km over the entire region within the next 24 hours. However, some places such as Benin and Ijebu-ode may have visibility of less than or equal to 1000m. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 34 – 35oC and 14- 22oC respectively.

 

