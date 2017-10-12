Weather Report For Friday October 13, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy condition is expected over the northwest in places like Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto, while Dust haze conditions are not unlikely over the northeast in places like Borno, Jigawa, and Yobe in the morning. Later in the day, northwest is expected to be in sunny condition while northeast will be hazy. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 39? and 20 – 26? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning with chances of localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lafia and Mambila plateau while the entire region will experience localised thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 35? and 20 – 26? respectively, except over Jos where 29? and 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Akwa, Calabar, Eket, Portharcourt and Owerri. However, there are chances of Localised thunderstorms over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33? and 20 – 26? respectively.