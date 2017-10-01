Weather Report For Monday 02, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are likely over the region during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yelwa. Later in the day, the conditions are expected to persist in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30- 37? and 23-25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Northern part of Abuja, Minna and Ilorin during the morning hours. As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are likely over, Jalingo, Ilorin, Lokoja, Lafia, Abuja, Mabilla and Makurdi during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33? and 21 – 23? respectively except Jos at 28/17?.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over this region with prospects of isolated rains over Yenagoa, Portharcourt, Calabar, Eket, Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Obudu, Ogoja, Ikom and its environ. There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over most parts of the southern cities during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 33 and 20 – 24? respectively.