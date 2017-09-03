Weather Report For Monday 04, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Cloudiness with prospect of Localised thunderstorms is anticipated over the north in the morning hours and these conditions are expected to prevail during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 34- 31? and 24-21? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi, Lokoja, Jos, Kaduna and Yola axis in the morning hours. However, there are more prospects of localised thunderstorms over the central cities in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33 – 30? and 24 – 22? respectively.

SOUTHERN STATES: This area is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours except Calabar, Eket and its environs where localised rains are expected. There are chances of isolated thunderstorms over this region in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 32 – 28? and 24 – 22? respectively.