Weather Report For Monday 11, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Partly cloudy morning is expected across this region. In the afternoon, Kano, Dutse, Zaria, Yelwa and Maiduguri are expected to have isolated thundery activities/showers. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 37? and 21 – 25? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: This region is expected to be cloudy in the morning while there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over places like Jos, Lafia, Minna, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Makurdi and Abuja in the afternoon. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 27 – 33? and 19 – 23? respectively except Jos at 26/18oC.

SOUTHERN STATES: Along the coastal areas, cloudy morning is expected except over Calabar and Owerri where isolated rains are likely in the morning. In the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms and showers are expected in the inland areas such as Osogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Obudu, Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Onitsha, Benin, Enugu and Abakaliki. Day and night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 28 – 33? and 21 – 24? respectively.