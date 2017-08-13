Weather Report For Monday 14th, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: In the morning, this region has prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Dutse, Potiskum, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and its environ with chances of Mist/Fog over Maiduguri axis. During the afternoon period, most places are likely to experience isolated thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 33oC and 21 – 23oC respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Cloudy conditions are likely over this region with chances of isolated thunderstorms/rains over Lafia, Makurdi, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Minna, Mambilla plateau and its environs during the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the region. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31? and 20 – 24? respectively, except over Jos where 25? and 18? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are expected over the southwestern cities with prospects of isolated rains over Enugu, Obudu, Ikom, Awka, Warri, Uyo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Yenagoa and its environ during the morning hours. In the afternoon/evening hours, most parts of the cities have prospects of isolated rains. The Day and Night time temperatures are expected to be in the ranges of 29 – 31? and 21 – 24?.