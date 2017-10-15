Weather Report For Monday 16, 2017

NORTHERN STATES: Dust haze conditions are expected over the north west in places like Sokoto, Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina and Kano, while Hazy conditions are expected over the entire cities with visibility range of 3-5km are not unlikely over the north east in places like Maiduguri, Potiskum, Dutse and Nguru in the morning hour. Later in the day, most parts of the north expected to be under hazy condition. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 32 – 38? and 16-20? respectively.

CENTRAL STATES: Partly cloudy conditions are likely to prevail over this region in the morning while later in the afternoon/evening hours parts of southern Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi, Ibi and Lokoja will likely be affected by isolated thunderstorms. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 30 – 33? and 19 – 21? respectively, except over Jos where 26? – 13? day and night temperatures are expected.

SOUTHERN STATES: Cloudy conditions are anticipated over this region during the morning hours. There are prospect of thunderstorms which are expected to affect most parts of the cities places like Oshogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Shaki, Ijebu ode, Abeokuta and Lagos, Enugu, Awka, Calabar, Uyo, Eket, Portharcourt and Yenegoa in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 34? and 21 – 25? respectively.