Weather Report For Monday 21, 2017

NORTHERN REGION:
Thunderstorm is anticipated over Sokoto and environs in the morning hours. Later in the
day, localised thunderstorm is expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Katsina and Kano axis. Day and Night temperature value are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31? and 22 -24? respectively.

CENTRAL REGION:
Localised rain is anticipated over Abuja, Lafia, Makurdi, Lokoja, Jos, and Kaduna axis in the morning hours. However, there are prospects of localised thunderstorm over Jos, Minna, Bida, Gombe, Yola and Bauchi axis in the afternoon/evening period. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 29 – 32? and 20 – 24? respectively except Jos at 23/13?

SOUTHERN STATES
There are prospects of localised rain over Yenagoa, Calabar and Port Harcourt axis during the morning hours. Localized rains are anticipated over the coastal cities as well as Enugu, Akure, Ado, Abakaliki, Oshogbo and environs in the afternoon/evening hours. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 – 31? and 21 – 24? respectively.

 

