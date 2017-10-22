Weather Report For Monday 23, 2017

NORTHERN STATE: Sunny conditions are anticipated over this region during the forecast period. Day and Night temperature values are anticipated to be in the ranges of 34- 39? and 14 – 22?

CENTRAL STATE: Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected during the morning hours. However, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of Abuja, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Mambila-plateau, Kwara and Niger during the afternoon/evening hours. Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 33-37? and 21–26? respectively except Jos at 28/15?.

SOUTHERN STATE: Cloudy conditions are anticipated over the entire southern cities in the morning hours with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Owerri Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Ikom, Benin, Akure, Ado Ekiti, ,Ijebu-Ode, Calabar, Eket, Port-Harcourt, Uyo and its environ during the afternoon/evening period. Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 31– 34? and 21 – 24? respectively.